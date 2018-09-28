Crime report

Syrinthia Winningham reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Linkhaw Road and stole a 9mm handgun and two flat screen televisions. The combined estimated value of the items was listed as $1,500 on the incident report.

Marquina Moreno reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Burke Road and stole a 65-inch television, two couches, a radio and an assortment of clothing. The combined estimated value of the items was listed as $3,000 on the incident report.

Victoria Alford reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Pearl Street and stole two flat screen televisions, a video game console and an assortment of men’s clothing. The combined estimated value of the items was listed as $2,400 on the incident report.

Joe Jones reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone struck him with a car while he was in the roadway on Roberts Avenue, causing Jones to hit his head.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shirlene McIver, Pleasant Meadow Road, Lumberton; and Jackie Jacobs, Latino Drive, Shannon.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Janet Urbano, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; Linda Grass, Smith Mill Road, Lumberton; and Bernis Holmes, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton.

Emily Cummings reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle parked in front of a residence on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs was stolen.