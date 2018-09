LUMBERTON — The 2018 Pink Ribbon Lighting Ceremony has been scheduled for Monday at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The ceremony, to celebrate cancer survivors, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception. The lighting ceremony will take place afterward at SRMC’s main entrance.

All cancer survivors are encouraged to attend and help raise cancer awareness.

The hospital is located at 00 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.