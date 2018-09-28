Narcan credited with saving 22-year-old

PARKTON — The life-saving drug used to counteract symptoms of an overdose has saved another life in Robeson County.

A call came into emergency dispatchers on Wednesday at 1:32 p.m. in reference to an overdose at 63 Zilla Lane in Parkton, Maj. Anthony Thompson, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday. When deputies and first responders arrived at the residence, Kenan Jordan, 22, was found inside the home unresponsive, Thompson said.

“He was given two doses of Narcan,” Thompson said. “He responded. Jordan was taken to Southeastern (Regional Medical Center) for further treatment.”

He is expected to recover.

Two Fayetteville women found Aug. 15 unconscious in a vehicle on North Fayetteville Street in Lumber Bridge also were saved when first responders administered Narcan.

Nearly nine months ago sheriff’s deputies took part in a training session on the use of Narcan at the county Emergency Management Center on Legend Road. Sheriff’s office personnel, detention officers and nursing staff also have undergone training on the administration of Narcan, a brand name for Naloxone.

The Naloxone program was initiated about a year ago by the Robeson County Emergency Management Services to help curb the rise of narcotic overdoses in the county. Naloxone is a drug that when administered can counteract the symptoms of an opioid overdose.

About 62 agencies across North Carolina are equipped with Narcan.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Annick Joseph can be reached by email at [email protected]

