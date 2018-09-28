Islamic Center giving away supplies Saturday

Nashat Abdel-Aziz carries a package of bottled water to a car during a previous giveaway event at the Islamic Center of Lumberton. Saturday’s event for the public will be a giveaway of food and hygiene kits, and school supplies and backpacks for the children. Nashat Abdel-Aziz carries a package of bottled water to a car during a previous giveaway event at the Islamic Center of Lumberton. Saturday’s event for the public will be a giveaway of food and hygiene kits, and school supplies and backpacks for the children.

LUMBERTON — The Islamic Center of Lumberton is serving as host to a giveaway event Saturday for victims of Hurricane Florence.

Hot food, baby items and school supplies will be available at the mosque behind the Robeson County Public Library, at 104 S. Chestnut St., from noon to 5 p.m. Hygiene kits and school supplies for children also will be offered. Center leaders ask that parents bring their children so the child can pick out the backpack and school tools they need.

“We learned what people needed,” Nashat Abdel-Aziz said. “They needed food and hygiene items.”

Abdel-Aziz stressed unity in the community, regardless of faith.

“The Islamic Center is one with Lumberton. We’re all together,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you are Christian, Jew, or whatever. Our common goal is to praise God and do good by helping others.”

Nashat Abdel-Aziz carries a package of bottled water to a car during a previous giveaway event at the Islamic Center of Lumberton. Saturday’s event for the public will be a giveaway of food and hygiene kits, and school supplies and backpacks for the children. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_florence-islam-center-water-reduce_ne201892816201989.jpg Nashat Abdel-Aziz carries a package of bottled water to a car during a previous giveaway event at the Islamic Center of Lumberton. Saturday’s event for the public will be a giveaway of food and hygiene kits, and school supplies and backpacks for the children.

David Bradley Staff writer

Reach David Bradley at 910-416-5182 or [email protected]

VideoID: VideoType: URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Video Credit: Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

Reach David Bradley at 910-416-5182 or [email protected]