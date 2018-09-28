Mosquitoes on county commissioners’ agenda

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners, which did not meet on Sept. 17 because of Hurricane Florence, will meet Monday despite the death of one of its members, Berlester Campbell, on Friday.

There are pressing issues, including dealing with mosquitoes that have plagued Robeson County since Hurricane Florence exited, leaving behind water that mosquitoes breed in.

County Health Department Director Bill Smith is scheduled to ask for money to help spray for commissioners. Any local dollars spent on spraying for the pests are expected to be reimbursed at a rate of 75 percent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. in the county Administration Building at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. The Robesonian will provide live coverage.

The state government has provided about $300,000 for the spraying, and Smith estimates about $400,000 more is needed to cover 250,000 acres.

Elisa Roper, of Federal Emergency Management Agency Intergovernmental Affairs, also is scheduled to make a presentation Monday.

Five public hearings are on the agenda. Four are requests for a conditional-use permit. The fifth concerns the county Planning Board’s recommendation that the commissioners amend the Robeson County Nuisance Control Ordinance.

The commissioners also are scheduled to consider approve a contract for uniform service and an amendment to the personnel policy.