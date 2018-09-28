Commissioner Campbell dies

Berlester Campbell, left, talks with Chairman Raymond Cummings during a County Commissioners meeting. Berlester Campbell, left, talks with Chairman Raymond Cummings during a County Commissioners meeting.

LUMBERTON — Berlester Campbell, a 3.5-term Robeson County commissioner who was to be sworn in to a fourth term in December, died suddenly at his home on Friday.

The details of Campbell’s death are not known at this time. The Robesonian was told that his wife, Pauline, was out of town, and when he did not answer phone calls from a county official, that person checked on him and found him unresponsive.

“Mr. Berlester was a fine outstanding individual,” Robeson County Manager Ricky Harris said. “We enjoyed having him on the board, and he’s going to be missed dearly.”

Campbell, the District 2 representative, had 14 years of experience as a county commissioner, but not consecutive, and was currently its vice chairman. After serving from 1992 to 2002 and then losing re-election, he won the seat back in 2014. During that campaign, he promised to donate his monthly travel stipend of $700 to charitable causes in his district.

Most recently, he defeated former Commissioner Hubert Sealey and challenger Nick Evans in the May 8 Democratic primary. No Republican filed as a candidate, so he was to get a pass in the general election.

Campbell’s district stretches across parts of Rowland, Maxton and Fairmont. He served on several county committees, including Personnel, Budget, Finance, and Jail, and was on the board of the Department of Social Services.

He sat beside Chairman Raymond Cummings during meetings.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this time of need,” Cummings said. “Burlester has served the citizens of Robeson County admirably for more than 25 years of dedicated service. Not only a fellow commissioner but a dear friend. He was a representative to all the citizens of Robeson County, again our prayers are with the family during their time of the bereavement.”

The Robesonian has been told that a special election would be held to replace him, but no details were available. The last two commissioners who died while in office, Gary Powers and Bill Herndon, were replaced by appointment because they were more than halfway through their terms.

It’s unclear if anyone would be appointed to fulfill the last two months of Campbell’s current term.

A resident of Fairmont, Campbell was a veteran with three years of service in the U.S. Army, including time in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was affiliated with Antioch Baptist Church in Proctorville. Campbell retired from Graphic Packaging after being employed there for many years.

According to a statement by the county, Campbell was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Duke fan and loved sports, especially basketball and football.

“Commissioner Campbell was involved in his community and various schools,” the statement read in part. “His passion was to help those in need. Commissioner Campbell will be missed in Robeson County.”

Ed Henderson, the mayor of Red Springs and the chairman of the Robeson County Democratic Party, recalled Campbell as always being a cheerful person. Campbell could almost always be seen smiling.

“He really cared about the community, and the work he did for the county,” Henderson said.

Fairmont Mayor Charles Townsend said Campbell was highly respected.

“He will be missed,” Townsend said. “We should take a moment of silence to remember him and his work in the community. He was a hands-on person, ready to go as needed in the municipality.”

Commissioner David Edge, often on the other side of the vote from Campbell, called him “a tough negotiator.”

“I hate to see it happen,” Edge said. “It was a surprise.”

Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp said he knew Campbell for many years.

“He was always willing to share new ideas,” Kemp said. “He was supportive of the town and the museum. He was a regular, down-home, friendly person and very approachable. He didn’t think he was better than others. He was a man of the people.”

Campbell in recent months had often joined Chairman Cummings and Commissioners Roger Oxendine, Noah Woods and Jerry Stephens to control the decision on key votes.

Tomeka Sinclair and David Bradley Staff writers

Reach Tomeka Sinclair at 910-416-5865 or [email protected]robesonian.com. David Bradley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or [email protected]

