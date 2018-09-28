Schools to stay closed next week

Wooten Wooten

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed for students Monday through Friday because of hazardous road conditions and damages to schools and other district facilities caused by Hurricane Florence, the superintendent announced Friday evening.

“Over the upcoming days, the Public Schools of Robeson County employees will be notified when it is time to report to work in preparation for the reopening of schools,” Shanita Wooten wrote in a statement. “Principals or immediate supervisors will be the first point of contact. Please be reminded, that the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education must approve any adjustment to the school calendar.”

All high school athletic activities may continue on a voluntary basis, according to Wooten. Student-athletes are not to be penalized if they are unable to attend practices or games as a result of the storm. Driver’s Education can resume on Monday.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is working diligently to return to its regular schedule. The top priority of the Public Schools of Robeson County continues to be the safety of students and staff,” Wooten wrote. “With this in mind, PSRC staff, along with contractors, will continue to assess and repair damages to our schools and facilities.”

Shelters at Lumberton and Purnell Swett high schools, the last two public schools to be used as shelters for people fleeing Florence’s wrath, were to close Friday, according to Wooten. Those schools must be cleared out so necessary inspections and maintenance can be performed to make them ready for staff and students.

At one point in Florence’s wake South Robeson, Red Springs and St. Pauls high schools and Fairmont Middle School also were used for shelters, as is Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton..

“Comprehensive inspections are being performed at every school by the PSRC Maintenance Department to assess damages,” Wooten wrote. “Our school-level custodial teams have been working to thoroughly clean and sanitize each school. The district has obtained the services of numerous professional companies to assist with cleaning, conduct damage assessments, perform environmental tests, and provide environmental remediation. Environmental testing is underway for all schools in the district.”

The school district also is dealing with the loss of its technology network and server equipment, according to Wooten. The resulting loss of Internet service has severely limited communications, which reduces the effectiveness and efficiency of district operations.

“Updates will continue to be shared with local news media,” Wooten wrote. “Announcements can be viewed on the PSRC Facebook page and district website (www.robeson.k12.nc.us). If available, district email and phone messaging will also be utilized to inform employees, students, and families of any updates pertaining to district operations.

