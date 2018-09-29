Smithfield restaurant on fire

The Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant on Fayetteville Road caught fire this morning. Firefighters were on the scene trying to limit the damage. The Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant on Fayetteville Road caught fire this morning. Firefighters were on the scene trying to limit the damage.

LUMBERTON — The Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant was on fire this morning, and firefighters were working to put out the blaze.

Smoke could be seen coming from the back of the restaurant, which is located at 5050 Fayetteville Road. The Robesonian will continue to update the story as information is available.

