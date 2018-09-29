State awarded $18.5 million to provide recovery jobs

Cooper Cooper

RALEIGH — Robeson County is one of 28 counties that will share in the $18.5 million North Carolina has been awarded to hire state residents from areas hit hard by Hurricane Florence to work on recovery efforts, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.

The funds come from a grant requested by the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions and awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Hurricane Florence has devastated communities and hurt livelihoods,” Cooper said. “Putting people to work on recovery efforts can help North Carolinians get back on their feet while we work together to recover.”

Through the Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant, residents of counties declared national disaster areas will be employed in jobs that support either cleanup and recovery from the storm’s devastation or humanitarian assistance to residents of the affected areas. Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Dislocated Worker Grants fund temporary jobs in response to large, unexpected events that cause significant job losses.

The other 27 counties currently included in the program are Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Jones, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson.

These counties were declared eligible for certain types of assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If additional counties are declared eligible by FEMA, they will be added to the project.

Participants in the grant would be employed by nonprofits and government agencies for up to 12 months. Worksites must generally be on either public property or land owned by not-for-profit agencies.

Workers may be eligible for jobs under the grant by being temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the hurricane, or by meeting certain other criteria.

To apply for the Hurricane Florence temporary employment program, residents should visit their local NCWorks Career Center, which can be found by visiting ncworks.gov.

