Fire damages Smithfield restaurant

LUMBERTON — The cause of a fire this morning at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant that damaged the interior of the business and shut it down at least temporarily was not immediately known.

But a Smithfield representative on the scene left no doubt that it would be serving barbecue and chicken again before long.

“We love Lumberton,” the representative said, “and we’ll work hard to reopen as soon as possible.”

No one was injured in the fire, and damage was not apparent from the outside.

Smithfield employees were opening doors in the building, which is at 5050 Fayetteville Road, when some employees of a nearby car wash alerted them to smoke coming from the roof. The 911 call was made at 7:47 a.m. and the Lumberton Fire Department was quickly on the scene.

The insulation had caught on fire, and there was a concern of hazardous gases.

“We had our crews in there with their air supplies,” said Chris West, assistant fire chief for the department. “But there wasn’t enough of a problem to affect air quality in the area.”

West wasn’t guessing on the cause.

“It’s still under investigation,” West said. “After investigation, we’ll do a report, and try to determine the cause.”

The interior of the building did suffer damage, West said.

“There was significant smoke and roof damage,” he said. “They’ll have to do some structural repairs.”

The representative said Smithfield employees will be temporarily moved to other restaurants until that location can reopen.

Lumberton firefighters don’t know the cause of a fire at Smithfield’s Chicken and Bar-B-Q this morning. These firefighters check out the roof, where most of the damage occurred. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_smithfield1-9-29_ne2018929134112740-2.jpg Lumberton firefighters don’t know the cause of a fire at Smithfield’s Chicken and Bar-B-Q this morning. These firefighters check out the roof, where most of the damage occurred. The Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant on Fayetteville Road caught fire this morning. Firefighters were on the scene trying to limit the damage. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_smithfieldfire9-29_ne201892994611907-3.jpg The Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant on Fayetteville Road caught fire this morning. Firefighters were on the scene trying to limit the damage.