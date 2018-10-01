Mother, son both charged in murder

Lowery Lowery Jones Jones

LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Lumberton man is charged with murder and other crimes in connection with a shooting death that occurred in August, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Geronimo Jones surrendered at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and felony conspiracy. His mother, Judy Kay Lowery, 40, of 5770 N.C. 211 East, Lot 4, also is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and felony conspiracy.

Both are being held without bond at the Robeson County jail.

Lowery surrendered on Aug. 29, three days after two people were shot, one fatally, near Lowery’s home at Dogwood Mobile Home Park.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies who responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 found 20-year-old Nylah Vereen dead of a gunshot wound to the head inside the mobile home she shared with her boyfriend, Rockeiem Young. Young, 21, had been shot in the hand and leg, and was treated and released from Southeastern Regional Medical Center. The Robesonian has received a death notice regarding Young, and has been told he died recently in an act of violence in South Carolina.

The Aug. 26 shooting took place after an argument, according to mobile home park residents who were witnesses, including Tressa Carter.

“I held Nylah in my arms and watched her take her last breath. It was hard,” Carter told a reporter soon after the incident.

A neighbor who didn’t want his name used also spoke with a reporter at the time.

“It started off as an argument. A confrontation started outside, around 5 (p.m.),” he said. “Nylah and Rockeiem went inside their home to cool off the situation.”

He said he thought the situation was over, but a few minutes later he heard five gunshots and saw three people flee the scene.

“They were nice respectful people,” he said of the shooting victims. “This is a tragedy. She didn’t get to live her full life. She was just 20 years old.”

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at [email protected] or 910-416-5649.

