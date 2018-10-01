Workshop on mold prevention is Thursday

LUMBERTON — A workshop on mold prevention and reduction has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Lumberton.

Information about health risks, prevention and reduction of mold in flooded homes and buildings will be discussed during a two-hour workshop at the church located at 202 W. 24th St.

Topics for discussion include how to remove wet materials, how to dry flooded property, and instructions on the use of moisture meters and safety gear. Safety supplies, such as goggles, N95 respirators, and gloves, will be given to workshop participants.

The workshop is being co-sponsored by the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee, Sustainable Sandhills, the Center for Community Action and the St. Mark’s Disaster Response Committee. For more information, call the Rev. Mac Legerton at 910-736-5573.