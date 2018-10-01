Crime report

Emily Scott reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a generator from the porch of a residence on Hanover Street. The estimated value of the generator was listed as $493 on the incident report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Machi Hammonds, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Johnny Bullard, Prospect Road, Pembroke; April Tyler, Snake Road, Lumberton; Johnson Gregory, Baltimore Church Road, Fairmont; Larry Byrd, Progressive Farm Road, Fairmont; Johnathan Barton, Marble Road, Pembroke; Morris Love, Hestertown Road, Lumberton; Mychela Thomas, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; Linda Hunt, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; and Virginia Gillespie, Chardonay Drive; Maxton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Donna Lansdowne, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Sanford Contractors, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Hank Lewis, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Shirley Brewington, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Rosemary Moore, Destiny Lane, Maxton; Ida Jones, Dixie Drive, Red Springs; Timothy Barfield, Tobacco Road, Orrum; Anthony Hunt; Mt. Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; Jessica Rice, Earnhardt Drive, Lumberton; David Floyd, Tobacco Road, Orrum; and Christopher Dillard, Deep Branch Road.

Joshua Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury while on Cabinet Road in Rowland.