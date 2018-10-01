Golden LEAF accepting hurricane relief applications

LUMBERTON — The Golden LEAF Foundation is now accepting grant applications for the N.C. Hurricane Florence Relief Fund.

The fund was activated by Gov. Roy Cooper to respond to unmet needs of survivors, including housing, food, clothing, and other expenses. All funding will be used for grants to support local governments and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations providing direct assistance to survivors. Cooper has asked Golden LEAF to administer the N.C. Hurricane Florence Relief Fund grants.

For more information, visit https://www.goldenleaf.org/…/n-c-hurricane-florence-relief…/