Pembroke council told preparation helped reduce flooding

Thomas Thomas

PEMBROKE — Preparations in advance of Hurricane Florence mitigated flooding from the storm, council members learned Monday at their regular meeting.

“It was preventative maintenance that the Public Works Department did that helped ensure the storm water could leave the town appropriately,” Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.

During an update on the storm water drainage, council members were told that the town’s Public Works Department was able to complete work that included ditch clearing, ditch maintenance, and the removal of vegetation, debris and sediment before the storm struck Robeson County on Sept. 14.

Pierre Locklear, Public Works Department supervisor, said he and his team were able to prevent Main Street and areas along Union Chapel Road from flooding but there are areas that need more attention.

“We got more water during this storm than the last,” Locklear said while comparing hurricanes Matthew and Florence. “Some areas flooded this time that didn’t flood last time.”

The town recently underwent a hydrological study to identify what areas of the town have the most needs in regards to drainage. The town was able to secure funding to begin constructing new storm water drainage infrastructure in a portion of the town. Thomas said long-term fixes have been estimated to cost about $4 million.

Councilman Channing Jones because of the study, the town and it’s board are able to make educated decisions about where to direct on money and other resources.

“This is very critical and very important,” Jones said.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the board recognized the town’s first responders and critical essential personnel who helped and continue to help Hurricane Florence operations. The board thanked and listened to a presentation from the Pembroke Fire Department, Police Department, Rescue Squad and Public Works Department.

“I have officers who had damages to their homes. I had dispatchers who had damages to their homes and they still left their families to help out,” Police Chief Edward Locklear said. “We got a good crowd here.”

In other business, the council:

— Set a public hearing date to amend the town’s ordinance in the Area, Yard, Height and Lot Coverage Requirements to reduce the minimum lot width in a residential district from 150 feet to 100 feet. Thomas said this will give residents more flexibility when developing in the area.

— Learned Burger King, which is on Philadelphus Street across from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, will be torn down and rebuilt.

Thomas https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Tyler-Thomas-Image20175205823447-1-_ne2018101171151647.jpg Thomas

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Reach Tomeka Sinclair by email at [email protected]

Reach Tomeka Sinclair by email at [email protected]