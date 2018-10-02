Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Johnny Liles, Amanda Street, Lumberton; and Rudolph Bledsoe, Rosa Drive, Rowland.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Oxendine, Beam Road, Lumberton; Faye Jacobs, Winford Road, Pembroke; Lumbee River EMC, East Powersville Road, Lumberton; and Darryl Teets, St. Anna Road, Pembroke.

Billy Bullard reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a car parked on Randy Street in Lumberton.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Charlie Locklear, Morrison Road, Maxton; and Marilyn Lowery, Greenhill Drive, Red Springs.

Elaena Hull reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an assault inflicting serious injury while on N.C. 710 South in Maxton.