Pembroke Day is Thursday at UNCP

PEMBROKE — Pembroke Day comes Thursday to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for the 29th time.

The annual event will take place 3 to 7 p.m. in the Quad between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library. It is an opportunity for students to learn about area businesses and resources, and for the community to learn more about the university.

The collaboration between the university and the town of Pembroke will feature new vendors and entertainment, including Mark McKinney and Company, the Spirit of the Carolinas Marching Band, and the Pembroke Singers, among others. Vendors representing local businesses and nonprofits will offer food, crafts, promotional giveaways and informational materials.

Student clubs, campus organizations, academic departments and university programs also will participate.

Student Health Services will coordinate a health fair, which will include free health screenings. Several health agencies will have representatives on hand to answer questions and provide information on a variety of topics.

The university also will be accepting canned food items, cleaning supplies, baby products and hygiene items, which will be donated to victims of Hurricane Florence. A relief fund has been created to assist students and employees.

Financial contributions to the Student or Employee Emergency Relief Fund can be made at uncp.edu/relief.

“We look forward to this event each year,” said Jodi Phelps, director of university Communications and Marketing. “Pembroke Day is an event that showcases our university, the Town of Pembroke, as well as our local business and community partners.”

Contact Paula Cummings by calling 910-522-5717 or via email at [email protected] for more information.

