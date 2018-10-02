Business group endorses Britt

Britt Britt

LUMBERTON — The National Federation of Independent Business North Carolina PAC has announced its endorsement of Danny Britt Jr. in the race for the North Carolina Senate District 13 seat.

Britt is the Republican incumbent and will face Democratic candidate John Campbell in the Nov. 6 general election. Britt, a Lumberton lawyer, is seeking his second term.

“Our members support the candidates who support small business and free enterprise,” said Gregg Thompson, NFIB state director. “These candidates are committed to ensuring a commonsense regulatory, labor and tax environment that will help small businesses grow and create jobs.”

The political action committee is comprised exclusively of National Federation of Independent Business members. The PAC’s support is based on the candidates’ positions and records on small-business issues.

