Economist to speak at UNCP Thursday

PEMBROKE — Russell Sobel, a professor of Economics and Entrepreneurship at The Citadel, will speak at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Thursday.

Sobel’s lecture, titled “Creative Destruction, Entrepreneurship and Discovery,” will begin at 3:45 p.m. at the University Center Annex. The lecture is open to the public. There will be a reception afterward.

Sobel’s visit is part of the UNCP School of Business Distinguished Speaker Series. A native of Charleston, S.C., Sobel received his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Francis Marion College and his Ph.D. in economics from Florida State University.

Sobel has authored or co-authored more than 200 books and articles, including a best-selling college of Principles of Economics textbook. His research has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, U.S. News and World Report, Investor’s Business Daily and The Economist Magazine. He has appeared on CNBC, Fox News, CSPAN, NPR and the CBS Evening News.

He serves on the editorial board for three academic journals, and on the advisory board for four university centers. He has won numerous awards for his teaching and for his research, including the 2008 Sir Anthony Fisher Award for best state policy publication of the year.

His recent research focuses on economic policy and entrepreneurship. He is also a visiting fellow at the South Carolina Policy Council.

