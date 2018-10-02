PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra are celebrating the music of famed composer John Williams in a special concert on Friday at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $21 to $26 for adults, and $5 for children under 18 and UNCP students with a valid college ID. Tickets are on sale at the box office or online at uncp.edu/gpactickets.

Fans of “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of The Third Kind,” “Schindler’s List,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or even the “Harry Potter” series, have heard Williams’ music.

Billboard Magazine, a leading music industry publication, in 2015 ranked Williams’ movie score, “Star Wars,” at the top of the list of the most famous movie themes.

“The music of John Williams is iconic,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “Even if you’ve never seen the movies, you know the ‘Star Wars’ theme. And let’s face it, nothing says ‘there’s a shark in the water’ better than that simple score from ‘Jaws.’”

The performance will include the melodies of the “Star Wars” saga, “Harry Potter” and “E.T.,” and music from “Saving Private Ryan,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List” and “Raiders of The Lost Ark.” There will be a panel discussion about the program at 7:30 p.m. for those who arrive early.

The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1956 and is a professional, regional orchestra with a mission to educate and entertain in the Southeastern region of the state.

Other season performances at GPAC include Hotel California: A Salute To The Eagles, on Oct. 19, The UNCP Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 30 and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” on Dec. 2.

“The Music of John Williams” is one of several performances being held in conjunction with the Act I Diner’s Club. Themed meals will be available for an extra charge and will be served in the Chancellor’s Dining Room before performances in GPAC.

Call the GPAC Box Office at 910-521-6361 for information.