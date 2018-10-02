Children get in free at fair Wednesday

The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair midway on Monday evening was bright with colorful lights and alive with people who came to enjoy the games, the rides and the fair food. The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair midway on Monday evening was bright with colorful lights and alive with people who came to enjoy the games, the rides and the fair food.

LUMBERTON — Children’s School Days at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair has a special meaning this year.

School Days, sponsored by Allen Orthopedics, is intended to enable children to experience the magic in a fair, with its lights, rides, animals, and even the food. This year’s Children’s School Days, which is Wednesday, gives local young people a chance to relax and have some fun after the stress-filled days caused by Hurricane Florence and the flooding the storm produced.

“This year the hurricane threw a little challenge into our plans,” said Allen Faircloth, president of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. “Usually we are able to pass out the special tickets to all of the principals ahead of time and they distribute those tickets in the schools. Due to the hurricane we were unable to make that happen.”

Not wanting to disappoint the students, or parents who often depend on the free admission, the fair came up with a backup plan.

“Dr. Allen is just as committed to this program as the fair board members, and he was thrilled that we found a way to continue this great partnership,” Faircloth said.

Youths who are school age will be admitted free to the fair Wednesday. When they come in they will get their $2-off coupon for a ride band. On Wednesday college students will be added to the mix. They also get free admission with a valid college ID.

The fair features many youth activities. On Tuesday night there was an Adult/Youth Hog Show. Wednesday has the King Arthur Flour Baking Contest, which has both adult and three youth categories; a 4-H poultry show; and youth are featured on the local talent stage all week long.

Wednesday also is Senior Citizen Day. The grounds open at 2 p.m. for people over the age of 62 to come in free and enjoy the grounds without as much noise or fair-goers. Special entertainment is offered, and the seniors can check out the exhibits and crafts. At 4 p.m. there will be Senior Bingo for the more competitive fair enthusiasts.

Beach Music Night is back on Wednesday and will feature the Holiday Band. The concert is free with a fair admission ticket, as is all the entertainment at the fair. For fair-goers looking for something a little louder there is the Chainsaw Cutting Competition, sponsored by LREMC.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each day, except Saturday when gates open at 11 a.m. Grounds close at 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair midway on Monday evening was bright with colorful lights and alive with people who came to enjoy the games, the rides and the fair food. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_robeson-fair-midway-a-reduce_ne2018102152021576_ne2018102182447637-1.jpg The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair midway on Monday evening was bright with colorful lights and alive with people who came to enjoy the games, the rides and the fair food.

Shea Ann DeJarnette

Shea Ann DeJarnette is the 4-H Youth Development agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

Shea Ann DeJarnette is the 4-H Youth Development agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.