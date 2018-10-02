Obama endorses Campbell in Senate race

Campbell Campbell

LUMBERTON — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed John Campbell in his race for the District 13 seat in the state Senate.

Campbell, a Democrat, faces Danny Britt, the Republican incumbent, in the Nov. 6 general election.

“It is quite an honor to receive the president’s endorsement and know that he believes in our campaign,” Campbell said. “President Obama understands how much good we can do by standing up for our teachers and students. He understands that we need to fulfill his mission to provide affordable health care to all and expand Medicaid coverage to 500,000 hardworking North Carolinians.”

“With over 6,000 races on the ballot this year, we are excited to join forces with President Obama to highlight the amazing men and women like John Campbell running in must-watch races for their state legislatures,” said Jessica Post, Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee executive director. “We stand united and will do everything we can to elect candidates like John Campbell who will stand up for democratic values and work to move our nation forward.”

