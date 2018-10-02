Patterson, Ashburn, HR director suspended with pay

Ashburn Ashburn Patterson Patterson

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5 to 1 to suspend Police Chief Ronnie and Town Manager David Ashburn after they were accused of a combined 50 counts of misdemeanor crimes last week for allegedly removing documents from Patterson’s personnel files.

The town’s director of Human Resources, Annette Bryant, also was suspended. All three will continue to be paid.

The board did not name anyone who would perform their jobs in their absence. Mayor Ed Henderson said the board would hold a special meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. to determine who would fill those positions in the interim.

Commissioners Caroline Sumpter, Murray McKeithan, Neal Lea’Kes, Elma Patterson and Duron Burney voted in favor of the suspensions, and Shearlie McBryde voted against. Henderson votes only in the case of ties.

Patterson has been the town’s police chief since 2010, and Ashburn was hired in January.

The action came after a 46-minute closed session during the board’s first meeting since Patterson and Ashburn were charged with the crimes. They appeared in court on Monday, and their next scheduled appearance is for a hearing in December.

Patterson finished second in a five-person race for sheriff on May 8, getting 35 percent of the vote.

Patterson is charged with 10 counts of unlawful removal of public records and 10 counts of conspiracy to commit removal of public records. Ashburn is charged with 10 counts of removal of public records, 10 counts of unlawful disposal of public records and 10 counts of conspiracy to commit removal of public records.

Following a four-month-long investigation, the two were indicted on those charges by a grand jury on Sept. 4.

“The investigation revealed that these two bankers boxes were removed from the vault during Patterson’s election campaign by Ashburn in violation of the North Carolina Records Retention and Disposition Schedule,” said Erich Hackney, an investigator with the county District Attorney’s Office. He said they were removed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

The records relative to these violations include:

— The sexual harassment investigative file on Patterson and Corena Locklear, a former town employee, which includes case settlement information.

— Documentation relative to the polygraph examination administered to Patterson indicating “clear, consistent and remarkable physiological criteria indicative of deception” in the sexual harassment investigation.

— Documentation relating to two felonies of accessory before the fact and aiding and abetting, which were committed by Patterson relative to a fraudulent worker’s compensation claim filed on behalf of Luke Humphrey, a former town employee.

— Documentation relative to the polygraph examination administered to Patterson indicating “clear, consistent and remarkable physiological criteria indicative of deception” in the fraudulent worker’s compensation claim filed on behalf of Humphrey.

— Documentation relating to obstruction of justice committed by Patterson relating to an investigation involving the United States Department of Justice; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

— Documentation relative to the polygraph examination administered to Patterson during which he indicated “deception” in a case of obstruction of justice relating to an investigation involving the United States Department of Justice; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

— Federal litigation documents and court records in the case of Alma J. Brown, administratrix of the estate of Joseph Anthony Brown, plaintiff, vs. Patterson, individually and in his official capacity; and the town of Red Springs, in a civil case concerning the death of Joseph Brown.

— Records and documentation relating to complaints, investigations, actions, summary and disposition relating to disputed employee grievances against the town and Patterson.

— Records and documentation relating to attorney-client communications regarding Patterson’s separation from employment by the town.

— Records and documentation from both the town and the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission relative to Patterson’s separation from employment by the town.

Hackney said the investigation revealed that Patterson had rented three storage units at Highway 211 Mini Storage Unit in Red Springs. When his past due rental fees reached $3,151, the contents of his units were sold. The investigation identified the person who took possession of items within the units. Among the items discovered were crime scene photos, firearms, narcotics, photos of nude women, fingerprint files, criminal investigative files, handcuffs, ammunition, and the sexual harassment file relating to Locklear.

That is the file given to The Robesonian, which published on April 26 a story about Patterson’s perjury as related to the sexual harassment lawsuit.

Town manager, HR director also suspended

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

