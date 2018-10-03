Red Springs officials say Florence preparation paid off

Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson speaks Tuesday with Town Manager David Ashburn before the beginning the regular meeting of the town Board of Commissioners. Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson speaks Tuesday with Town Manager David Ashburn before the beginning the regular meeting of the town Board of Commissioners. The Red Springs Board of Commissioners’s board room was packed Tuesday night by town residents who came to see what action the board members might take after police Chief Ronnie Patterson and Town Manager David Ashburn were charged with a combined 50 misdemeanor charges. The Red Springs Board of Commissioners’s board room was packed Tuesday night by town residents who came to see what action the board members might take after police Chief Ronnie Patterson and Town Manager David Ashburn were charged with a combined 50 misdemeanor charges.

RED SPRINGS — Local leaders said Tuesday that aggressive pre-planning for an organized response to Hurricane Florence lessened the storm’s impact on the town.

But, two weeks after Florence struck the storm continues to leave its mark on Red Springs, they said during a regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Mayor Edward Henderson said there were fewer flooding issues during Florence then after Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016, but there are some issues to be dealt with.

“Town Manager David Ashburn says that we have tremendous drainage problems in the town,” Henderson said. “We will get to all the streets.”

Water flow was increased by cleaning out the drainage system, the mayor said. This effort in the days before Florence struck reduced flooding, particularly in areas that have a history of flooding during storms.

The Red Springs Community Center sheltered nearly 100 people, Ashburn said. He also praised the town departments’ employees and commissioners for their help in the crisis. The water and sewer systems were kept in operation, roads stayed open, and when trees fell they were almost immediately removed.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Voted to correct a land purchase agreement between the town and Michael Torres. The wrong plot size was placed on the deed.

— Heard there will be a county health and wellness day on Saturday at Eighth Avenue and McLeod Road. Free health screenings, arts and crafts, and the opportunity to learn about violence prevention will be featured.

— Were told a Music in the Park event will take place Oct. 13 at Vardell Memorial Garden on East Third Street. Tickets are $20 for the event, which includes two bands, food and activities for the children.

David Bradley Staff writer

Reach David Bradley at 910-416-5182 or [email protected]

