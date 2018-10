LUMBERTON — The General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina will be serving a free meal to up to 500 people at the First Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the church, which is located at 504 W. Second St. in Lumberton.

The General Baptists have partnered with churches and organizations across the state to assist in the recovery efforts of people impacted by Hurricane Florence. For additional information, go the website, gbscrelief.org.