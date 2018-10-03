Teen accused of stabbing pregnant woman

MAXTON — A Maxton teenager charged in the stabbing of a pregnant woman now is a fugitive because she did not show up on Wednesday for her first court appearance.

Sierra Cheyanne Brayboy, 19, of 79 Dream Catcher Drive in Pembroke, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in an assault on 32-year-old Elaena Hall, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brayboy was arrested Tuesday, the day she turned 19, and placed in the county jail under $5,000 bond, according to court documents. She was released on bail Wednesday.

Deputies responded at 9:12 p.m. Monday to a call at 197 N.C. 17 South about an altercation between two women involving a knife, said Maj. Anthony Thompson, of the Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, the deputies Hall, who appeared to have suffered knife wounds.

“According to the deputy, a young pregnant woman was covered in blood,” Thompson said. “He saw at least two puncture wounds, one on the right side of the neck and one to the back of the head.”

The investigation revealed the stabbing incident began when Hall’s boyfriend, Greg Locklear, walked over to a neighbor’s residence to speak to someone about a truck parked in their yard.

“Locklear confronted Randall Brooks about a parked truck on their property,” Thompson said. “They began to argue and then started fighting. Locklear ran away from Brooks.”

A fight began between Hall and Brayboy shortly after the men stopped fighting, he said.

“According to Hall’s statement to the Sheriff’s Office, Brayboy produced a knife and started to stab Hall,” Thompson said.

Hall was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of her injuries, Thompson said. The extent of her injuries and her condition are not known at this time.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SIERRA-CHEYANNE-BRAYBOY_ne2018103165129802.jpg

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Annick Joseph can be reach by email at [email protected]

Annick Joseph can be reach by email at [email protected]