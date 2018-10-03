What’s that smell? It’s the fair

A variety of caramel and candy-coated apples wait Wednesday on a vendor's shelves to please the taste buds of lovers of fair food at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. The gates open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday. A variety of caramel and candy-coated apples wait Wednesday on a vendor's shelves to please the taste buds of lovers of fair food at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. The gates open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday. Day Day stands watch Wednesday over a cooker filled with ribs and turkey legs at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. The gates open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday. Day Day stands watch Wednesday over a cooker filled with ribs and turkey legs at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. The gates open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday.

LUMBERTON — People walking through the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair gates immediately are met with aromas of all types.

The midway is filled with scents from animals and vehicles, and the mechanical smells generated by the rides. But, perhaps the favorite range of aromas is from the food prepared on cookers, fryers, and griddles and offered by vendors ready to tempt the taste buds of lovers of fair food.

Moments after walking through the gates, fair-goers can hear young and old alike as they catch a whiff of their favorite delicacies and start talking about their favorite fair food. Fair patrons will hear mention of funnel cakes, collard wraps, kettle corn, chicken bog, turkey legs, ribbon fries, chicken on a stick and other fair delicacies.

“We are proud of the variety and selection of food we have here on the fairgrounds,” said Allen Faircloth, Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair president. “Between the carnival’s food offerings and local food vendors there is something for everyone.”

Over at Day Day’s tent can be heard a call for a whole lot of barbecue sauce. As he lifts the lid to the cooker there are racks of ribs and piles of turkey legs that will stop just about anyone in their tracks.

“We’ve had a pretty good fair this year. Especially when you consider what everyone has been through. It’s been good,” Day Day said as he got ready to baste some ribs.

Several patrons mentioned how pleased they were to see the crowds on Tuesday night thanks to the free school-age student night. Vendors and the carnival prepared for similar crowds again on Wednesday, when public school students and college students got in for free.

Senior citizens also got into the fair for free on Wednesday. Almost 4,000 area residents over the age of 62 came, walked around, and enjoyed a quiet day set aside just for them.

Others may be waiting for Thursday in order to take advantage of free admission on Canned Food Night. Fair-goers who bring five in-date, nonperishable food items to the gate will receive free admission. All canned goods will be distributed to local food pantries.

“This is something we have been doing for several years,” Faircloth said. “We believe in giving back to the community. This year more than ever we hope people come out and take advantage of this opportunity to help fill the local food banks, when so many folks are in need.”

The fair will be open through Saturday. Reduced price tickets may be bought online at www.robesoncountyfair.com. Tickets also may be bought at the gate.

Shea Ann DeJarnette

Shea Ann DeJarnette is the 4-H Youth Development agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

