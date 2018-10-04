City approves contracts for debris removal

Graham Graham Moore Moore

LUMBERTON — City Council members, meeting as the Council Policy Committee, approved on Wednesday the awarding of two contracts related to the removal of debris left behind by Hurricane Florence.

The debris collection contract was awarded to Georgia-based KDF Enterprises, and the collection monitoring contract was awarded to Rostan Solutions, of North Charleston, S.C. In a bid to get the debris removal process started as quickly as possible the Council Policy Committee meeting was adjourned and the council members reconvened as the City Council to give final approval to the contracts.

Actions taken during a CPC meeting normally go before the City Council during its next scheduled meeting for a final approval reading. Other actions taken during Wednesday’s CPC meeting will be considered during City Council’s meeting on Monday.

“Based on our initial assessment of the city, we believe there is significantly less demolition and vegetative debris then we had during Hurricane Matthew,” City Attorney Holt Moore said.

The estimated cost of the debris collection is $550,000, $175,000 for the monitoring service.

Twenty-one proposals were submitted for the collection work, and 15 for the monitoring service, Moore said.

“This is more proposals submitted for a single project than we think we have ever seen,” Moore said.

City leaders threw their full support behind state Rep. Charles Graham’s effort to build a coalition of local, state and federal leaders and agencies to clean out Robeson County’s canals, creeks and the Lumber River to improve local water drainage, and lessen the chance of catastrophic flooding during the next major storm.

“It’s a money issue,” said Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton. “We’ve got to pull together resources, and that includes money.”

Graham urged Mayor Bruce Davis, City Manager Wayne Horne and the council members to work with him to get the county’s waterways cleaned out.

“We’ll do whatever you want us to do,” Davis said.

Graham asked the city leaders to come to Raleigh on Oct. 15 to speak with state leaders and department heads.

The state General Assembly will be in special session Oct. 15 to debate appropriating more money for disaster relief efforts. On Tuesday, the General Assembly approved allocating $6.5 million to ensure state public school employees were paid for the days lost to Hurricane Florence.

Councilman John Cantey had suggested writing and approving a resolution that would be sent to the appropriate state leaders stressing the need to have streams and ditches in the area cleaned out. No resolution was approved Wednesday.

But the resolution can be written and approved later “if it is needed,” Moore said.

In another flooding issue, residents of the Tanglewood neighborhood, led by former County Manager Ken Windley, spoke about their concerns related to a project to improve drainage in the neighborhood. Tanglewood has a history of flooding whenever there is heavy rain, and residents have been complaining about the flooding problem since the 1980s.

“Is there any possibility that the bidding process on this engineering project can be stepped up?” Windley asked.

Windley was referring the a project to redirect stormwater flow away from Meadow Branch, north of Tanglewood, and south to the Lumber River. Bidding on the project, for which the city has been awarded a $3 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, is to start in January.

Public Works Director Rob Armstrong told Windley it is a complicated project and the city is moving as quickly as it can. Work is projected to begin in March.

Two other Tanglewood residents spoke.

Dan Weathington said people and companies that cut grass and leave clippings in the gutters are exacerbating the flooding problem. The clippings wash into the storm drains and clog them, which means rain water backs up into the streets. These people should be fined as if they were littering, Weathington said.

Betty Hall Robinson complained about people driving too fast along flooded streets. The vehicles create waves that wash into her carport.

“God forbid that this (flooding) should happen again, but if does I’m buying a BB gun,” Robinson said. “That’s going to be my preparation.”

She quickly turned to police Chief Michael McNeill and said she probably shouldn’t have said that in front of him.

The chief laughed and covered his ears.

Chief McNeill was given CPC approval to accept the Lumberton Police Department’s portion of a $45,304 Edward Bryne JAG Grant. The police department will receive $35,003 to fund overtime and training. The remaining $10,301 has been awarded to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

In other business the Council Policy Committee members:

— Approved awarding the contract for administration of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, stemming from Hurricane Matthew, to Floyd Adams and Associates.

— Approved sending to the Planning Board a conditional-use permit request from French Family Properties to allow for the subdivision of property located off Dawn Drive.

— Approved a motion to have the Jaycee Hut renamed in honor of former Councilman Leon Maynor, who died July 2.

— Approved the release of almost $31,000 in taxes that were billed by mistake to local residents.

— Approved a technical change to the city’s procurement policy that will allow the city manager, finance director, city attorney, deputy city manager and department heads to have a city credit card. Currently only the city manager and the finance director have a city credit card.

— Approved declaring property located at 2608 W. Fifth St. that went into tax foreclosure and was acquired by the city to be declared surplus property. The declaration allows the city to sell the property by sealed bid and return it to private ownership, thus getting it back on the tax roll.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

