Franny’s holding pet adoption Saturday

LIUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends has scheduled a pet adoption for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petsense.

Kittens and dogs will be available for adoption. All have shots up to date and are spayed or neutered if old enough.

In addition, hot dogs, chips and bottled water will be sold for $5 to raise money for veterinarian bills.

Donations of new and used pet supplies, including food, blankets, dog houses, bowls, cleaning solutions, collars, and leashes are welcome, as are cash donations. Donations of kennels and tarps also are requested.

Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Call 910-736-0123 for information.