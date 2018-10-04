Crime report

Desmond Guard reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone used his Social Security number to withdraw $920 from his account at a bank located on Fayetteville Road.

Shelia McClure reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Jenny Street and stole a black 70-inch television. The television’s estimated value was listed as $800 on the incident report.

Craig Locklear reported to the Lumberton Police Department that a silver 2001 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the parking lot of Motel 6 on Lackey Street. The value of the Jeep was listed as $4,500 on the incident report.

Tona Jacobs reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke the window of a 2012 Chevy Tahoe and stole a black purse containing various bank cards, prescription glasses, house keys and a wallet. The combined estimated value of the stolen items was listed on the incident report as $320.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Jones, Snow Hill Drive, St. Pauls; and Henry Chavis, Baltimore Church Road, Fairmont.

Donald Altman reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon while on Huggins Road in Lumberton.

Stanley Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.