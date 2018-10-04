Britt, Graham pick up endorsement

Graham Graham Britt Britt

RALEIGH — EMPAC, the political arm of the State Employees Association of North Carolina, has endorsed two incumbent legislators who represent Robeson County, Sen. Danny Britt and state Rep. Charles Graham, in the November general election.

Britt, a Republican, is seeking a second term representing District 13 on Nov. 6, and is opposed by John Campbell, a Democrat and member of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education. District 13 includes all of Robeson and Columbus counties.

Graham, a Democrat, is seeking his fifth term representing District 47, which includes most of Robeson County. He is opposed by Jarrod Lowery, a Republican.

EMPAC did not endorse anyone in the other legislative race that involves Robeson County, District 46 in the House. The district includes part of Bladen and Columbus counties.

Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican, is seeking his second term on Nov. 6 and will be opposed by Barbara Yates-Lockamy, a Democrat.

With 50,000 members statewide, the State Employees Association of North Carolina is the South’s leading state employee association. A recent publication lauded EMPAC or its nonpartisanship.