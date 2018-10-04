No-parking zone

This vehicle came to a rest upright, suspended by a guy wire, near the Burger King on Fayetteville Road early Thursday. Maj. Tommy Barnes said the investigation was not done, but that it appeared the driver of the vehicle had a medical issue, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. It hit two other vehicles, did a doughnut in Fayetteville Road and then traveled backward into the guy wire. No serious injuries were reported. This vehicle came to a rest upright, suspended by a guy wire, near the Burger King on Fayetteville Road early Thursday. Maj. Tommy Barnes said the investigation was not done, but that it appeared the driver of the vehicle had a medical issue, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. It hit two other vehicles, did a doughnut in Fayetteville Road and then traveled backward into the guy wire. No serious injuries were reported.

This vehicle came to a rest upright, suspended by a guy wire, near the Burger King on Fayetteville Road early Thursday. Maj. Tommy Barnes said the investigation was not done, but that it appeared the driver of the vehicle had a medical issue, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. It hit two other vehicles, did a donut in Fayatteville Road and then traveled backward into the guy wire. No serious injuries were reported.