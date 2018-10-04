Church nourishes stomachs, souls

The line for First Baptist Church’s free meal giveaway got long Thursday morning as community members heard about the food being given away by church in Lumberton. The food choices were Philly cheesesteak or hamburger, served with chips and a soft drink. Sam Smith, left, places his order for a meal Thursday from Joe Riley, in the food truck. Smith said he was happy about the food, and thanked the members of First Baptist Church in Lumberton. “They didn’t have to do anything, but they did,” Smith said. The line for First Baptist Church’s free meal giveaway got long Thursday morning as community members heard about the food being given away by church in Lumberton. The food choices were Philly cheesesteak or hamburger, served with chips and a soft drink. Sam Smith, left, places his order for a meal Thursday from Joe Riley, in the food truck. Smith said he was happy about the food, and thanked the members of First Baptist Church in Lumberton. “They didn’t have to do anything, but they did,” Smith said. Sam Smith, left, places his order for a meal from Joe Riley in the food truck Thursday. Smith said he was happy about the food, and thanked the church. "They didn't have to do anything," Smith said, "but they did." Sam Smith, left, places his order for a meal from Joe Riley in the food truck Thursday. Smith said he was happy about the food, and thanked the church. "They didn't have to do anything," Smith said, "but they did."

LUMBERTON — Generosity and willing hearts brought hot meals and warm embraces Thursday to a free meal giveaway at First Baptist Church in Lumberton.

A choice of a free Philly cheesesteak sandwich or a hamburger, both served with chips and a soft drink, was on the menu, and the healing aspect of bringing the church family together fed the souls of the people present.

“We shine the life of hope. We’re not in it by ourselves,” said Paul Matthews, pastor of First Baptist Church. “We still have hope. We’re being fed physically, but we want to feed spiritually. We’re in this together.”

“I’ve been here 12 straight days,” said Noffie Salters, church deacon. “I’ve been taking meals to people, picking up supplies. I’m happy, and blessed, that I’m able to help people. I’m blessed, not stressed.”

Hurricane Florence spread destruction throughout Lumberton without discrimination. The storm hit the rich and the poor, and people of call colors.

“Storms have no preference,” said the Rev. Dr. Nilous Avery, president of the General Baptist Convention of North Carolina. “They don’t care about race, money, politics or religion.”

The suffering can be seen and felt across Robeson County, but for those who came to the free meal giveaway Thursday, Avery had a message of hope.

“Let them know they are not forgotten,” Avery said. “They are not alone in their suffering. I encourage them not to become despondent. Tragedy has a way of doing that. Know we’ll be here for them beyond today.”

Church members are helping local residents in their time of need with food, spiritual help, and mold killers and fungicides.

“We want to provide meals for residents of Robeson County,” said Zinfindale Smith, convention Program Services director. “Our first shipment was cleaning supplies, to get started and see what is recoverable.”

“When word came of the hurricane, the convention sent resources and kept in contact with the many in need,” the Rev. Matthews said. “They had damaged homes, lost food, clothing and power. It’s a psychological trauma. For those devastated most, keep the faith. Those with less damage, share with others.”

Matthews quoted poet Maya Angelou, ‘“Our community isn’t great for any of us until it’s great for all of us.”’

The issues of the community were temporarily left behind Thursday morning as members of a church and the community came together in fellowship to reconnect after the storm, to share a free hot meal and bring food to people unable to leave their homes.

“If you follow his word you don’t have to worry about nothing,” Leon McMillan said as he picked up a Philly cheesesteak sandwich from the food truck.

Deloris Jennings, a certified nursing assistant for 16 years, talked about the free food that she was picking up for herself and a friend.

“It’s a blessing,” Jennings said. “It means a lot to get free food. Some have no money to buy it with. It’s good to be thought of. That’s how I get my blessing, by helping people get food and taking meals to others in the county. There are people with nowhere to cook, or money to buy it. Thank God for the truck coming out here.”

“This meal means we can go home full and satisfied,” Anna Thomas said. “They’re helping everybody with nothing to eat. There are a lot of people that are out of their homes, with no food, and can’t cook.”

“We should be grateful and blessed,” Porsha Swindell said. “So many didn’t make it through, and lost everything. At least they are able to eat.”

Food truck caterer Joe Riley was taking orders for the meals Thursday.

“It’s a blessing to give back,” Riley said. “My heart goes out to everybody.”

David Bradley Staff writer

Reach David Bradley at 910-416-5182 or [email protected]

