Informational meetings on FEMA scheduled

PEMBROKE — A series of informational events have been scheduled to help residents of Robeson and Hoke counties who need assistance as a result of Hurricane Florence.

During the Disaster Survivor Assistance Question and Answer Meetings, people will be able to register for disaster assistance and will receive information about Federal Emergency Management Agency programs. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will assist with on-site assistance registration, provide guidance on the registration process and provide an overview of the assistance available through FEMA.

Members of the teams also will be able to provide storm survivors with basic information about the status of their application, other assistance for which they may be eligible, and collect new information or documents to update their cases.

The meetings will take place 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on: Saturday at the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club, 120 Youth Drive in Pembroke; Monday at Heritage Haven, 2268 Marion Stage Road in Fairmont; Tuesday at Pembroke Boys & Girls Club, 120 Youth Drive in Pembroke; Wednesday at Pembroke Boys & Girls Club; Thursday at Hawkeye Boys & Girls Club, 3066 Blue Springs Roads in Red Springs; Friday at Scotland County Boys & Girls Club, 10306 Stewartsville Cemetery Church Road in Laurinburg.

Florence victims can request a sign language interpreter by calling or sending a text to 202-655-8824. Spanish-speaking interpreters are available at each site.