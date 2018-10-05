Teen charged in stabbing captured

Brayboy Brayboy

MAXTON — A Pembroke teenager who skipped court after being charged with stabbing a pregnant woman was captured at her home Friday, according court documents.

Sheriff’s deputies took Sierra Cheyanne Brayboy, 19, of 79 Dream Catcher Drive, into custody about 11:30 a.m. and placed her in the county jail under a $5,000 bond.

Brayboy became a fugitive Wednesday when she failed to show for a first court appearance.

She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in an assault on 32-year-old Elaena Hall, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brayboy was arrested Tuesday, the day she turned 19, and placed in the county jail under a $5,000 bond, according to court documents. She was released the same day on bail.

Deputies responded at 9:12 p.m. Monday to a call on the 900 block of Jefferson Road in Maxton about an altercation between two women, said Maj. Anthony Thompson, of the Sheriff’s Office. The deputies found Hall with knife wounds to her neck and head.

The investigation determined the stabbing happened after Hall’s boyfriend, Greg Locklear, walked over to a neighbor’s residence because of a truck that had been parked in his yard. A fight began between Hall and Brayboy shortly after the men stopped fighting, according to Thompson.

Hall was treated at an undisclosed hospital.

Annick Joseph staff writer

Annick Joseph can be reached at [email protected]

