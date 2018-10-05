Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Annette Locklear, South Jones Street, Pembroke; Tina Herndon, Whirlwind Drive, St. Pauls; Beneatrice Martemus, Planetarium Road, Lumberton; Regina Rivenbark, Solomon Road, Pembroke; and Sherry Bullard, McMillian Road, Pembroke.

Larry Chavis reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon while on Cedrick Road in Red Springs.

Jahyra Lambert reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a simple assault while on N.C. 130 Bypass.

Anthony McCall reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a home on Brechin Drive in Lumberton.