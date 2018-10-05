More than 100 Florence pets await owners

ST. PAULS — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Robeson County Animal Control are urging residents who lost their pets during the recent hurricane to reclaim them at the Robeson County Animal Shelter.

The shelter will begin seeking alternative placement options for animals who are not claimed soon.

“We’re trying to give owners a chance to claim their animals,” said Mark Griffin, a shelter attendant. “We know people are still in shelters. I would hate to adopt a dog out that belongs to someone.”

The ASPCA and Robeson County Animal Control spent weeks rescuing and providing care for North Carolina animals stranded by Hurricane Florence. More than 100 animals already have been reunited with their families, but many displaced animals remain at the shelter, waiting to be reunited with their owners.

According to Griffin, there’s about 100 dogs and nine cats, labeled storm cats and dogs, at the shelter. He said the number went down dramatically from it’s peak of about 350 animals, but still has a ways to go.

“Thankfully, the search-and-rescue needs for animals displaced by floodwaters in Robeson County have winded down, but the ASPCA and the Robeson County Animal Shelter are still working tirelessly to care for displaced animals and reunite lost pets with their families,” said Tim Rickey, vice president of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response. “We’re asking pet owners who lost their pets during the storm to either call or come to the Robeson County Animal Shelter to look for their pets.”

The Robeson County Animal Shelter is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pet owners who are looking for their lost pets should visit the shelter, 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls, with a photo ID or call 910-865-2200.

Last month, the ASPCA deployed dozens of responders to help animals affected by Hurricane Florence and has assisted approximately 600 animals in the Carolinas through search-and-rescue efforts, wellness checks, emergency sheltering, relocation of homeless animals and pet supply distribution.