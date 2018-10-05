Small riot follows traffic stop

Clark Clark Hill Hill Mitchell Mitchell Powers Powers Baldwin Baldwin

LUMBERTON — Five people will each spend 10 days in the county jail after being convicted this week of multiple crimes stemming from a disturbance in April that resulted in two law enforcement officers being injured.

Charges were dismissed against a sixth person because of a technicality, faulty paperwork.

According to a statement from Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office and one of the two officers injured, Shawn Powers, Cory Clark, Quinten Mitchell, Ronessa Hill and James Baldwin were found guilty by District Court Judge Herbert Richardson of resisting, delaying and obstructing public officers after a two-day trial.

Hackney said the charges against Nakatoe Haywood were dropped because of the omission of one word in his warrant, which read that he obstructed “by backing up and refusing to put his hands behind his back.” The language should have read “by not backing up …,” Hackney said.

“It is truly a shame that someone gets a free pass over something as simple as this, but that is our system,” Hackney said.

The incident followed complaints at about 11:30 p.m. on April 28 regarding a large party and noise at 9 Albion St., where Powers and Clark lived. About 25 law enforcement officers, including Lumberton police, sheriff’s deputies and state highway patrolmen responded.

There was a confrontation between the officers and some people at the party, resulting in two officers being injured. Police Officer Branston Collins suffered an injury to his left knee and foot, and Hackney suffered injuries to his left eye, hand and a broken rib.

”These officers are to be commended for the tremendous amount of restraint they showed. Things certainly could have been much worse given the volatile situation that quickly escalated,” Hackney said. “These convictions should send a clear and convincing message that unlawful actions of this nature by those who choose to ignore commands by the police and instead challenge and resist law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leah Britt.

Donnie Douglas Editor

