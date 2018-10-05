Disaster Recover Center opens for Hurricane Florence victims

LUMBERTON — A disaster recovery center has opened in Lumberton where residents who have suffered damage during Hurricane Florence can visit to get help with the process of getting aid.

It is located in Soaring Eagle Community Building at 442 Norment Road.

North Carolina homeowners, renters and business owners in Robeson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson counties may go to a disaster recovery center to apply for disaster assistance for uninsured and under-insured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Florence.

Representatives from the state of North Carolina, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The Lumberton center’s hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, including Columbus Day, and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Use the FEMA app or visit FEMA.gov/DRC to view other disaster recovery center locations.

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov; use the FEMA mobile app; or call FEMA at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Those who use TTY may call 800-462-7585. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology equipment, such as amplified phones and listening devices for people with hearing loss and magnifiers for people with vision loss. Video Remote Interpreting is available. American sign language interpreters are available by request by calling or texting 202-655-8824. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

Survivors may follow these links to access informational videos in American sign language: DRCs fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/111518.

FEMA assistance does not affect government benefits.

Individuals and businesses should not wait to begin cleanup and repairs. Take photos of damage. Save all receipts. And get the cleanup and repair process started as soon as possible.

The NC 211 statewide information line can provide callers with nearby shelter, housing and other storm-related details. Dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 (TTY), or text Florence to 898211. The information line is staffed around the clock to connect North Carolinians to storm resources.