Saturday last chance for fair fun

LUMBERTON — Saturday is the last day to enjoy the food, rides, and fun of this year’s Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair.

Gates will open to the public at 11 a.m. and close at midnight. The last day is host to a wide variety of old-fashioned fun that fair lovers won’t want to miss.

The 4-H lamb Show will kick off events at 11 a.m. as youth from across the state will come out to compete, earn points, and size up the competition before shows at the state fair.

“Some folks don’t quite understand the concept of youth and adult animal shows at the fair,” said Allen Faircloth, Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair president. “Really, the concept is simple. The youth spend time raising these animals, practicing with them, and gain lessons that they will use for life. Some of them will go into agriculture because of this, others may go in another direction. Either way by partnering with our local 4-H program we are offering them opportunities that they can’t get anywhere else. We are proud of that.”

Animal shows aren’t the only opportunities being offered Saturday. The national chicken bog cook-off will start at noon. Judges will pick a winner at 3 p.m., and fair-goers can taste a selection of any three bogs at 3 p.m. The proceeds of the bog plate sale will got to the Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton and Robeson County.

Some fair-goers may want to only sit back and watch the competition. No problem. At 4 p.m. on Saturday the old-time fair will be back. Fair-goers can watch or take part in pie- eating contests, a whistling contest, Pepsi-drinking contest, corn shucking, and everyone’s favorite, the diaper derby. Babies will be lined up on one end of the stage and whoever crawls to the other side fastest wins.

All of this is followed up with pedal tractor drag racing for our younger patrons. At 6 p.m. on Saturday is Lumberton Rising Stars, where area youth compete to see who is the most talented and to take home the top prize.

Fair enthusiasts still have the opportunity on Saturday to check out the fair’s vendors, see local artists and find out who has the best chicken, canned goods, and crafts. Saturday is the last chance to get the nationally publicized collard sandwiches, a cowboy dinner, or funnel cakes until the fair comes back next year. Rides from Big Rock Amusements will be tantalizing thrill seekers and lighting up the night sky until midnight. The more adventuresome fair-goers can take a helicopter ride over the fairgrounds and see it all from above.

To find a special deal on tickets for the last day go to the fair’s website at www.robesoncountyfair.com. Family four-packs are available, as is a combined ticket for gate admission and ride band.

Shea Ann DeJarnette

Shea Ann DeJarnette is the 4-H Youth Development agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.Reach

