City to hand out awards Monday

LUMBERTON — The presentation of awards will be a major part of Monday’s City Council meeting.

Pride in Lumberton awards will be presented to members of Lumberton Youth Baseball Association during the meeting that starts at 6 p.m. and will take place in City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St. On the agenda to receive the Pride award are Tim Locklear, Bruce Mullis, Gary Carr, Mira Kenny, Roy West, Adrian Lowry, and Alan Fowlkes.

Three city employees are to be honored Monday for longtime service. They are Sheila A. Smith, Lumberton Police Department Senior Customer Service clerk, 35 years; Jeffrey D. Martin, Lumberton Fire Department battalion chief, 20 years; and Johnny R. Coleman, Lumberton Police Department captain, 24 years.

Mayor Bruce Davis is scheduled to make a special presentation Monday, but the agenda does not contain information about the nature of the presentation.

The city council is to take up a nine-item consent agenda. Among the items are sending a conditional-use permit request to the Planning Board, a resolution renaming Jaycee Hut after the late City Councilman Leon Maynor, and giving the Lumberton Police Department permission to accept the 2018 Edward Byrne JAG grant.

Typically consent agenda items are approved without debate.

A public hearing concerning an annexation request for property located at 2485 E. Fifth St. also is on Monday’s agenda.

The meeting will be live-streamed on The Robesonian’s Facebook page.