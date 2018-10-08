PEMBROKE — Students at CIS Academy Charter School will return to school on Tuesday, but will meet at the Robeson Community College building at COMtech, which is at 124 Livermore Drive..

Buses will pick up their normal routes and children who come in private vehicles can arrive as early as 7:15 a.m. Lunch will be served on campus for students. School will dismiss at 3 p.m.

Students will continue to meet at the RCC building until repairs on the school campus at 8818 W. Third St in Pembroke are complete.

About 120 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades attend the charter school.