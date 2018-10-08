Harris, McCready to debate on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — The Democratic and Republican candidates running for the North Carolina District 9 seat in the U.S. House are scheduled to debate Wednesday.

Republican Mark Harris, former pastor of First Baptist Church in Charlotte, and Democrat Dan McCready, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and solar entrepreneur from Charlotte, will face off starting at 7 p.m. The debate will air on WBTV, and will be available to stream live on Facebook via the WBTV and Charlotte Observer pages.

Harris defeated incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger in the May 8 Republican primary for the 9th District seat.