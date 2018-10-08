Crime report

Gary Warwick reported to the Lumberton Police Department that a vehicle parked in front of a residence on Summit Avenue was stolen.

Amiel McKey reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a brand-name key chain with two vehicle fobs, one business security system fob, four house keys and a flashlight on it. The estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $160 listed on the incident report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

74 Mini Mart, U.S. 74 West, Pembroke; Eddies Food Mart, North Chicken Road, Pembroke; April McKoy, Honey Lane, Maxton; Nahaven Lowry, Deese Road, Pembroke; Roman Lowry, Deese Road, Pembroke; and Fadhl Alhobisha, U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ray Bullard, Modest Road, Maxton; Jessica Wilkes, Hardin Road, Lumberton; Pearl Grice, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton; James Dove, East McDonald Road, Lumberton; and Grace Hammonds, Shannon Road, Shannon.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Crystal Carter, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton; Mary Bethea, Diane Road, Lumberton; Liddie Cromartie, Shelia Drive, Parkton.

The following incident of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Trevor Oxendine, Nolies Drive, Maxton,

The following incidents of simple assault were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cody Tharp, Elias Road, Maxton; Josette Jones, East McDonald Road, Fairmont; Verlene Oxendine, North Chicken Road, Pembroke; Teresa Locklear, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; Chelsie Reimer, McNeill Road, Maxton; Misty Locklear, N.C. 711, Lumberton; Wanetta Locklear, Raemon Road, Rowland.