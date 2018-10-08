LREMC meeting postponed

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation’s Annual Meeting that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed indefinitely.

The meeting that was to take place on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been postponed out of concern for the bad weather Hurricane Michael might visit upon Robeson County, according to Walter White, LREMC vice president and director of Marketing. A new meeting date will be announced later.

The remnants of Hurricane Michael are expected to bring high winds and a lot of rain to Robeson County on Wednesday and Thursday.