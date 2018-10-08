Wet, windy back in local forecast

LUMBERTON — Two years after Hurricane Matthew and a couple of weeks removed from Hurricane Florence, Robeson County Emergency Management officials — and residents — were watching another storm brewing that could deliver high winds and a lot of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Michael earned hurricane status on Monday and is expected to get even stronger before hitting the Florida Panhandle mid-week and then sprinting northward toward the Carolinas.

Unlike Florence, which was stuck in neutral when slamming Robeson County, Michael is expected to be a fast-moving storm, affecting Robeson County on Wednesday and Thursday and then gone by Friday, when a cold front could deliver nice weather for the weekend.

According to Mattie Caulder, assistant director for Emergency Management, the storm’s path will determine how much it will affect Robeson County. She said currently the forecast is for 3 to 5 inches of rain and wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph. The current forecast is for the bulk of the tropical-storm conditions to occur on Thursday, when there will be an elevated chance of tornadoes.

The Lumber River on Monday was at about 11 feet, which is 2 feet below flood stage. The river crept past 25 feet after Florence, breaking the record set by Matthew in 2016. Both hurricanes caused widespread flooding unlike any flooding seen before in Robeson County.

“We are watching and monitoring the storm,” Caulder said.

County officials say people with roof damage related to Florence should take steps to prevent against leaks, and that yard, roads and ditches should be cleared of debris to prevent localized flooding.

Michael could strengthen into a major hurricane with winds topping 111 mph by Tuesday night before an expected strike Wednesday on the Panhandle or Big Bend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Since the storm will spend two to three days over the Gulf of Mexico, which has very warm water temperatures and favorable atmospheric conditions, “there is a real possibility that Michael will strengthen to a major hurricane before landfall,” Robbie Berg, a hurricane specialist at the Miami-based storm forecasting hub, wrote in an advisory.

Michael’s large size, strong winds and heavy rains could produce hazardous flooding along a stretch of Florida’s Gulf coast with many rivers and estuaries where seawater pushed ashore by a hurricane could get trapped, Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said.

The storm was centered Monday afternoon about 50 miles off the western tip of Cuba, and about 140 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It was moving north at about 7 mph.

Reach Donnie Douglas at [email protected] or 910-416-5649. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

