Two charged in separate murders

LUMBERTON — Two people have been charged with murder following separate acts of violence that occurred during domestic disputes, according to a sheriff’s lieutenant.

According to Lt. Damien McLean of the Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division, Eric Oldfield, 26, of 580 E. McRainey Road, St. Pauls, and Jimmy Jacobs, 54, of 760 Hezekiah Road, Pembroke, are each charged with first-degree murder and being held in the Robeson County jail without bond.

McLean said Oldfield was charged Monday after Ingrid Odom, 43, of 186 Delwood Court, Raeford, died of a gunshot wound she suffered on Sunday night. The shooting took place at Oldfield’s birthday party, which was at his home.

McLean said Odom and her daughter, 21-year-old Sarah Posey, went to Oldfield’s residence to pick up Posey’s child. Posey’s boyfriend, Carter Molchan, 25, also of the Delwood Court address, was at the party and the two began arguing. According to McLean, Oldfield shot Posey in the back and her mother, Odom, tried to “come to help” and she also was shot.

Odom was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she died on Monday. Posey was treated for her injury and is expected to recover.

Oldfield originally was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, but that was upgraded to first-degree murder after Odom died. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Posey.

In the other fatality, Jacobs is accused of stabbing his 30-year-old partner to death, according to McLean.

McLean said neighbors heard a disturbance at the Hezekiah Road address sometime between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Thursday. The next day, Jacobs called 911 and emergency responders found Laronza Adam Jones dead inside the home.

McLean said that Jacobs, who recently retired as a janitor for the school system, at first denied killing Jones, but later admitted to it. McLean said he did not know what the two men were arguing about.

