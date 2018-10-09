Lowery picks up endorsement

Lowery Lowery

LUMBERTON — The Republican candidate in the race to represent state House District 47 has been endorsed by the leader of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina.

Jarrod Lowery will face incumbent Democrat Rep. Charles Graham in the Nov. 6 general election. Graham, a retired educator and Lumberton resident, is seeking his fifth two-year term and was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

“Jarrod is a principled conservative that will not bow to the pressure of business as usual in the North Carolina General Assembly,” Clarence Henderson wrote in his endorsement letter. “As a seasoned conservative, he understands the importance of school choice, safer communities and of the needs of working families. A strong believer in criminal justice reform, he is committed to working with law enforcement to mobilize state level resources to tackle the ills affecting our neighborhoods.”

Lowery defeated Tom Norton in the May 8 Republican primary. Lowery, who is in his second term on the Lumbee Tribal Council, works as the regional director for the N.C. Department of Insurance.

