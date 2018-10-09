Workshop on mold prevention is Monday in Rowland

LUMBERTON — A second workshop on mold prevention and reduction has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Beauty Spot United Methodist Church in Rowland.

The two-hour workshop, which is free, will be in the fellowship hall. Beauty Spot United Methodist Church is located at 273 Beauty Spot Church Road.

Participants will receive information on mold, how it forms, health risks, and how to prevent and reduce mold in flooded homes, businesses, or churches. Safety supplies will be given to participants who attend the workshop, including goggles, N95 respirators, and gloves.

The workshop will focus on the process of removing wet and moist materials from property and how to dry it out. Instructions will be provided on how to use a moisture meter and all necessary safety equipment.

The first workshop was held on Oct. 4 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Lumberton, with 27 people attending.

“Our goal is to train 200 to 300 persons across Robeson County in mold education, prevention, and reduction,” said Mac Legerton, who is directing the workshops. “This is a critical need in relation to the powerful storms and flooding that are now impacting all parts of our county. Mold grows anywhere there is moisture and causes major damage to our homes, businesses, churches, and schools. It is also a threat our health and well-being, particularly to our young, elders, and those suffering from breathing disorders. Learning how to spot it, reduce it, destroy it, and prevent it is key to protecting our families and communities.”

The workshop is co-sponsored by the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee, Center for Community Action, Sustainable Sandhills, and the Beauty Spot United Methodist Church.