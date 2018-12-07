Arrests made in murder, burglary

Thompson Thompson

LUMBERTON — Two people have been arrested and charged with a burglary this week that led to the shooting death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned house.

Allen Wayne Fields, 53, of Gardenia Drive, was found dead in the residence at 134 Gardenia Drive, according to Maj. Damien R. McLean, chief of Criminal Investigations for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. His body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the cause of death.

Levander Thompson, 51, of Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, and Samantha Meszaros, 30, of East Sixth Street, Lumberton, have been arrested for their involvement in the death, according to McLean.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Thompson is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond. Meszaros is charged with first-degree burglary. Meszaros was jailed under a $50,000 unsecured bond.

The Robesonian was provided a photograph of Thompson, but not one of Meszaros.

Warrants have been issued for Aaron Locklear, whose address was not provided, charging him with accessory after the fact to the felony of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Anyone with information about on the whereabouts of Locklear is asked to contact McLean or Capt. James Obershea at 910-671-3100.

